Italian trio ruled out of World Cup
Italian trio ruled out of World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Italy - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - March 19, 2022 Italy's Edoardo Padovani kicks a penalty Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo

27 Jul 2023 11:17PM
ROME : Fullback Edoardo Padovani is among three Italian players who have been ruled out of this year's Rugby World Cup, coach Kieran Crowley said on Thursday.

Flyhalf Leonardo Marin and hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi will also miss out after doctors said they would not be ready in time but key player Ange Capuozzo is expected to recover for the tournament, which starts in France on Sept 8.

Dazzling fullback Capuozzo, who suffered a shoulder injury in April, misses out on Saturday’s warm-up test against Scotland at Murrayfield and will not be considered for the international against Ireland in Dublin next week.

“But he should be ready for our warm-up game against Romania,” said Crowley.

Italy take on the Romanians on Aug. 19 in their penultimate warm-up before the World Cup.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

