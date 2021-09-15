Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italian watchdog opens inquiry into DAZN viewership data for live soccer matches
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italian watchdog opens inquiry into DAZN viewership data for live soccer matches

Italian watchdog opens inquiry into DAZN viewership data for live soccer matches

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 12, 2021 AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File photo

15 Sep 2021 08:54PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 08:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Italy's communications watchdog AGCOM said on Wednesday it had opened an inquiry into viewership data methodology used by sport streaming service DAZN regarding live Serie A soccer matches.

DAZN, which secured the rights to screen Serie A matches in Italy for three seasons to 2024 in a 2.5 billion euro (US$2.96 billion) deal, said it had recorded more than 4 million viewers for live Serie A games in the first two match days in August.

"The authority has opened an inquiry into the data viervership methodology," AGCOM head Giacomo Lasorella told a parliamentary hearing.

(US$1 = 0.8442 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us