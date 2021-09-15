Italian watchdog opens inquiry into DAZN viewership data for live soccer matches

MILAN : Italy's communications watchdog AGCOM said on Wednesday it had opened an inquiry into viewership data methodology used by sport streaming service DAZN regarding live Serie A soccer matches.

DAZN, which secured the rights to screen Serie A matches in Italy for three seasons to 2024 in a 2.5 billion euro (US$2.96 billion) deal, said it had recorded more than 4 million viewers for live Serie A games in the first two match days in August.

"The authority has opened an inquiry into the data viervership methodology," AGCOM head Giacomo Lasorella told a parliamentary hearing.

(US$1 = 0.8442 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Agnieszka Flak)