Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italiano cherishes historic moment as Bologna reach Coppa Italia semis after 26 years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italiano cherishes historic moment as Bologna reach Coppa Italia semis after 26 years

Italiano cherishes historic moment as Bologna reach Coppa Italia semis after 26 years
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Atalanta v Bologna - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - February 4, 2025 Bologna players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Italiano cherishes historic moment as Bologna reach Coppa Italia semis after 26 years
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Atalanta v Bologna - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - February 4, 2025 Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano reacts REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Italiano cherishes historic moment as Bologna reach Coppa Italia semis after 26 years
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Atalanta v Bologna - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - February 4, 2025 Bologna's Santiago Castro celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
05 Feb 2025 07:49AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERGAMO, Italy : Reaching the semi-finals of Coppa Italia for the first time in 26 years was a historic moment for Bologna, coach Vincenzo Italiano said after his side's 1-0 win at Atalanta on Tuesday.

Bologna struggled in their Champions League campaign, crashing out from the league phase with only one win in eight matches.

But Tuesday's victory over a top-three Serie A side would boost the team's confidence, the coach said.

"We played for history and we succeeded," Italiano told reporters.

"This is a beautiful moment, it always pushes you to give your best."

Italiano said winning at Atalanta made the result more special.

"I think it gives you self-esteem and awareness, you can see that there is growth. The Champions League gave us a big hand, this is a group that is constantly growing... it's not easy to play in Bergamo," he added.

Bologna will face the winner of the Feb. 26 quarter-final between Juventus and Empoli in the semis.

"The club had this dream of getting as far as possible in Coppa Italia. Right now we have achieved the first goal, now we are waiting for the next opponent," Italiano said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement