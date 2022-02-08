Logo
Italy announce intent to host Euro 2032
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 draw - Nyon, Switzerland - February 28, 2020 General view of the UEFA logo at UEFA Headquarters before the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

08 Feb 2022 12:15PM (Updated: 08 Feb 2022 01:38PM)
Italy have indicated their interest in hosting the 2032 European Championship to European soccer's governing body UEFA, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Monday (Feb 8).

UEFA said in December that countries interested in hosting either the 2028 or 2032 European Championships must confirm their bid by March.

The bidders will be announced in April while the hosts will be appointed in September, 2023.

"In the last few days the Italian Football Federation presented to UEFA its expression of interest for hosting Euro 2032," FIGC said in a statement.

Italy had originally planned to bid to host either Euro 2028 or the 2030 World Cup, but the FIGC said hosting the 2032 European Championship would provide a "wider time window" to modernise the country's stadium infrastructure.

Some Italian stadiums have not been updated since the 1990 World Cup, the last major soccer tournament hosted by Italy alone.

Italy defeated England in the final of Euro 2020, which was held in several host cities across Europe, with Rome hosting four matches.

Source: Reuters/ga

