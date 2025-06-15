Logo
Italy appoint Gattuso as manager
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Play-Off - First Leg - Shakhtar Donetsk v Olympique de Marseille - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - February 15, 2024 Olympique de Marseille coach Gennaro Gattuso reacts REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller/File Photo

15 Jun 2025 10:07PM
Former AC Milan and Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has been appointed Italy national team coach, the Italian football federation (FIGC) said on Sunday.

Gattuso replaces Luciano Spalletti, who was sacked last week following a heavy defeat by Norway in a World Cup qualifier. The former midfielder will be formally introduced as coach on Thursday at Rome's Parco dei Principi Hotel.

"Gattuso is a symbol of Italian football - the blue jersey is like a second skin for him. His motivations, his professionalism and his experience will be fundamental to best face the upcoming commitments of the National Team," FIGC President Gabriele Gravina said in a statement.

Gattuso, 47, made 73 appearances for Italy and was a member of the 2006 World Cup-winning squad. He recently left Croatian club Hajduk Split by mutual consent, after a third-placed finish in the country's top flight.

Source: Reuters
