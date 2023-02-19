Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italy asks Brazil forward Robinho to serve prison sentence in home country
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italy asks Brazil forward Robinho to serve prison sentence in home country

Italy asks Brazil forward Robinho to serve prison sentence in home country

FILE PHOTO: Guangzhou Evergrande's Robinho eyes the ball during a training session ahead of their Club World Cup semi-final soccer match against Barcelona in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

19 Feb 2023 12:34AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2023 12:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO: Italy has requested that former AC Milan and Brazil striker Robinho serves a 9-year prison sentence for rape in his home country, local media reported, citing Brazil's Foreign Relations Ministry.

In a statement, the Brazilian ministry confirmed it has received such a request without naming the player. Robinho's defense lawyer could not be reached for comment.

The request will be analyzed by the Justice Ministry's Department of Asset Repatriation and International Legal Cooperation, the ministry added.

Robinho, whose full name is Robson de Souza, lives in Brazil and has always denied the charges.

Earlier this week, Italy's Justice Ministry had issued an international arrest warrant for the player, after the country's top court confirmed his conviction for rape in January.

But the South American country does not extradite its nationals, which would mean Robinho would only face arrest if he traveled abroad.

A Milan court in 2017 found Robinho and five other Brazilians guilty of gang raping a woman after plying her with alcohol in a discotheque. The conviction was confirmed by an appeals court in 2020 and validated by Italy's Supreme Court last month.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.