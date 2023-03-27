Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italy back on track with 2-0 win over Malta
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italy back on track with 2-0 win over Malta

Italy back on track with 2-0 win over Malta
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group C - Malta v Italy - National Stadium Ta' Qali, Attard, Malta - March 26, 2023 Italy's Mateo Retegui scores their first goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Italy back on track with 2-0 win over Malta
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group C - Malta v Italy - National Stadium Ta' Qali, Attard, Malta - March 26, 2023 Italy's Matteo Pessina celebrates scoring their second goal with Giorgio Scalvini and Giovanni Di Lorenzo REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Italy back on track with 2-0 win over Malta
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group C - Malta v Italy - National Stadium Ta' Qali, Attard, Malta - March 26, 2023 Italy's Matteo Pessina scores their second goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Italy back on track with 2-0 win over Malta
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group C - Malta v Italy - National Stadium Ta' Qali, Attard, Malta - March 26, 2023 Italy's Mateo Retegui scores their first goal past Malta's Henry Bonello REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
27 Mar 2023 04:51AM (Updated: 27 Mar 2023 06:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MALTA: Goals by forward Mateo Retegui and midfielder Matteo Pessina steered Italy to a 2-0 win over Malta in their Euro 2024 qualification Group C clash at Sunday (Mar 26).

Defending champions Italy were looking to get back on track after starting the campaign with a 2-1 loss against England on Thursday.

"These are games where you have everything to lose and they tend to be ugly. We did some things well, others less so, the important thing was to win," Italy coach Roberto Mancini told RAI Sport.

"We broke the deadlock early and could’ve scored more, but these matches can be strange."

The hosts started the match very defensively, forcing Italy to build up play slowly from the midfield and look for openings.

Malta could even have taken an early lead when Alexander Satariano managed to send a half-volley towards goal from inside the area, but goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma got his fingertips on the attempt and pushed the ball over the bar.

However, Italy opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Retegui broke free from his marker to power in a header from a corner with Pessina doubling the lead after 27 minutes when he tapped Emerson's cross in from a short distance.

Vincenzo Grifo was close to make it three for the visitors shortly after but Malta goalkeeper Henry Bonello skilfully blocked his attempt.

Italy came close to increasing their lead in the second half when Gianluca Scamacca produced an overhead kick from a corner but Bonello came to the rescue again with a one-handed reaction save.

"We could’ve done everything better, that’s for sure. When you are 2-0 up, you have the chance to play with less pressure and we should’ve made more of that," Mancini said.

England comfortably beat Ukraine 2-0 to put Gareth Southgate's team in control of Group C earlier on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.