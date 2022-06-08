Logo
Italy back to winning ways with Nations League victory over Hungary
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group C - Italy v Hungary - Stadio Dino Manuzzi, Cesena, Italy - June 7, 2022 Italy's Lorenzo Pellegrini celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group C - Italy v Hungary - Stadio Dino Manuzzi, Cesena, Italy - June 7, 2022 Hungary players look dejected after the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
08 Jun 2022 04:50AM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 04:50AM)
CESENA, Italy : First-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Pellegrini earned Italy a 2-1 win over Hungary in the Nations League on Tuesday.

Coach Roberto Mancini again named an experimental Italy side, but that mattered little as the hosts dominated from the off in Cesena, deservedly taking the lead on the half-hour mark through Inter Milan midfielder Barella.

AS Roma skipper Pellegrini followed up his goal in Saturday's Nations League opener against Germany with another strike just before halftime to put Italy into a commanding position.

An own goal from Gianluca Mancini did give Hungary hope of building on their surprise win over England at the weekend with a credible point in Cesena, but Italy held on to move onto four points from their two opening League A, Group Three games.

