Italy call up Buonfiglio as injury worries mount after All Black mauling

Italy have called up Paolo Buonfiglio to their Rugby World Cup squad after a 96-17 hammering by New Zealand on Friday left behind more than just bruised egos, with the prop's arrival confirmed by the Italian Rugby Federation on Monday.

Buonfiglio will replace Danilo Fischetti in the squad after the prop suffered a rib injury that forced him out of the All Blacks game after 18 minutes.

The 28-year-old Buonfiglio has made one appearance for Italy. He was part of Kieran Crowley's provisional squad for the World Cup and played in the 33-17 defeat to Ireland in a warm-up game in August.

Crowley has other injury concerns as he and his squad try to move on from the All Black game and prepare for their final Pool A game with hosts France on Friday in Lyon.

Dino Lamb has a blunt trauma to his left leg and will be monitored, while Giacomo Nicotera suffered a head injury in the New Zealand game.

The hooker has started the Head Injury Assessment (HIA) protocol and will be re-evaluated in the coming days.

A win against France could still see Italy make the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.