Italy call up Mazzochi for Nations League games
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Salernitana v AC Milan - Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy - February 19, 2022 AC Milan's Rafael Leao in action with Salernitana's Pasquale Mazzocchi REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

17 Sep 2022 05:34AM (Updated: 17 Sep 2022 05:34AM)
Salernitana defender Pasquale Mazzocchi was called by Italy for the first time in a 29-man squad for the Nations League matches against England and Hungary this month.

Lazio’s Ivan Provedel and Empoli’s Guglielmo Vicario could also make their debuts for Roberto Mancini's Italy in their last two Group 3 games in League A.

Nineteen-year-old Udinese wing back Destiny Udogie, who has scored two goals in five games for the surprise packages of Serie A this season, was not named in the squad.

Italy are third in Group 3 with five points, behind Hungary and Germany. England are bottom with with two points.

Italy host England on Sept. 23 in Milan before travelling to Budapest to meet Hungary on Sept. 26.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris St Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Emerson Palmieri (West Ham), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Luiz Felipe (Real Betis), Pasquale Mazzocchi (Salernitana), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Tommaso Pobega (Milan), Sandro Tonali (Milan), Marco Verratti (Paris St Germain)

Attackers: Matteo Cancellieri (Lazio), Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds), Vincenzo Grifo (Friburgo), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham), Alessio Zerbin (Napoli).

Source: Reuters

