Italy call up uncapped Lucca with Kean out due to back pain
Italy call up uncapped Lucca with Kean out due to back pain

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v Inter Milan - Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy - September 28, 2024 Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo

08 Oct 2024 01:59PM
Italy have called up uncapped Undinese striker Lorenzo Lucca ahead of this month's Nations League fixtures after Fiorentina forward Moise Kean left the camp with lower back pain, the Italian Football Federation said.

Kean, who has earned 17 international caps, played the full game on Sunday when Fiorentina beat AC Milan 2-1 in the Serie A.

Lucca, 24, received his first Italy call-up in March but had to withdraw due to a thigh injury. He has scored three goals in seven league appearances for Udinese this season.

Italy, top of Group two in Nations League after winning both their matches last month, will host Belgium on Oct. 10 and Israel on Oct. 14.

Source: Reuters

