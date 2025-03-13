Italy captain Lamaro benched among seven changes for Ireland clash

Italy captain Michele Lamaro has been dropped to the bench against Ireland, with head coach Gonzalo Quesada making seven changes for their final game of the Six Nations on Saturday.

Lamaro has started the last 24 Six Nations matches but the flanker has been replaced by Manuel Zuliani, who came off the bench in the last four games and last started a Six Nations fixture last year against Ireland.

"The match develops over 80 minutes and the contribution of all the players on the match list will be fundamental," Quesada said.

"Zuliani deserved the opportunity from the first minute and at the same time we want to have greater leadership on the pitch in the final stages of the game."

Centre Juan Ignacio Brex takes over as captain for the second time, having worn the armband last November against New Zealand when Lamaro was out injured.

With Matt Gallagher suffering a knee injury on his Six Nations debut in the 47-24 defeat by England last Sunday, Ange Capuozzo returns to the wing, which brings Tommaso Allan back into the side at fullback.

Scrumhalf Martin Page-Relo comes back in, replacing Stephen Varney while Lorenzo Cannone retakes the number eight shirt from Ross Vintcent who scored a try against England.

There are two changes in the front row, Gianmarco Lucchesi and Simone Ferrari coming in for Giacomo Nicotera and Marco Riccioni, while lock Dino Lamb replaces Niccolo Cannone.

Italy will be hoping to avoid bottom place and the wooden spoon for the second successive year, but despite their sole win this championship coming against Wales, Quesada's side are still just one point ahead of the Welsh, who play England.

The Italians, who suffered heavy back-to-back defeats against France and England, will aim to finish off their campaign in style in front of a sold out Stadio Olimpico, where there are sure to be large numbers of Ireland fans.

Those travelling Irish would have hoped, and possibly expected, to be able to celebrate a Grand Slam in the Italian capital on St. Patrick's weekend, but last Saturday's crushing 42-27 loss to France in Dublin put paid to those plans.

Ireland will aim for a bonus point win to give themselves a chance of winning a third consecutive title, but they would still need France and England not to win their games.

15-Tommaso Allan, 14-Ange Capuozzo, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex (captain), 12-Tommaso Menoncello, 11-Monty Ioane 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Martin Page-Relo, 8-Lorenzo Cannone, 7-Manuel Zuliani, 6-Sebastian Negri, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Dino Lamb, 3-Simone Ferrari, 2-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Giacomo Nicotera, 17-Mirco Spagnolo, 18-Giosue Zilocchi, 19-Niccolo Cannone, 20-Michele Lamaro , 21-Ross Vintcent, 22-Stephen Varney, 23-Leonardo Marin