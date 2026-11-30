BOLOGNA, Italy, Nov 29 : Italy moved within one win of a fourth successive Davis Cup title when Lorenzo Musetti beat Spain's Rafael Jodar 6-7(4) 6-2 6-1 in the opening singles rubber of Sunday's final.

World number 27 Musetti produced another assured display at the Davis Cup Finals to give the hosts an early advantage, overcoming a spirited challenge from the 20-year-old Spaniard.

Jodar, who had beaten Musetti twice this year, recovered from an early break and shrugged off a brief ankle concern to force a first-set tiebreak. The Spaniard won it 7-4 but Musetti raised his level at key moments to take control of the match.

The Italian responded to an early setback in the second set with two breaks of serve and reeled off six consecutive games to seize the initiative before carrying that momentum into the decider.

Musetti raced through the opening three games of the third set and never looked back.

A victory for Carlos Alcaraz over Flavio Cobolli in the second singles match would level the tie and send the final to a deciding doubles rubber.

Italy are bidding to become the first nation since the United States in the early 1970s to win four consecutive Davis Cup crowns, while Spain are chasing a first title since 2019.