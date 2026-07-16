Italy coach Quesada receives two-match ban for comments about referee

July 16 : Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada has been handed a two-match suspension for comments he made following his side’s defeat by New Zealand last week, World Rugby said on Thursday.

In an interview with Sky Sport after Italy's 47-17 thrashing in the Nations Championship, Quesada said referee Luc Ramos was "super poor" and that the margin of their defeat was made bigger by the actions of the referee.

The Argentine coach also slammed the scheduling of Italy's games, after they began their campaign with a 27-10 defeat by Japan in Tokyo, before flying to Wellington to face New Zealand. They next face Australia in Perth on Saturday.

In a statement, World Rugby said, "an automatic two-match suspension has been issued to Gonzalo Quesada, which includes a ban on all match-day activity, including being present in the stadium, as a result of comments made in broadcast."

Quesada, who has the right to appeal, was suspended following the introduction of a new rule this month by World Rugby called the Match Official Abuse Sanction Process.

The process applies across elite competitions and is designed to protect match officials. The Italian Rugby Federation said it had taken note of World Rugby's decision and would appeal.

Italy are at the bottom of the Northern Hemisphere standings in the Nations Championship after their two losses.