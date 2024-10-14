Italy coach Spalletti keeping options open for Israel Nations League match

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti has still not decided his team for the Nations League match at home to Israel on Monday as he ponders how to line up against a side he regards as dangerous.

The Italians top Group A2, one point ahead of France, who beat Israel 4-1 on Thursday, but the coach was wary of facing Israel, insisting his team must avoid any mistakes.

"I don't know exactly who will start because it's a very delicate game with many hidden dangers," Spalletti told a news conference on Sunday ahead of the game in Udine.

However, he did confirm that Guglielmo Vicario will be in goal instead of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"Israel are a good team that can play football, so we have to keep our balance and organisation. I hope our team can take control of the game," Spalletti added.

Italy beat Israel 2-1 in Budapest in their first meeting in the group with goals from Davide Frattesi and Moise Kean but Spalletti believes they will approach the return differently.

"Israel won't have the same attitude they showed against us or with France, as at times they sit deep and wait, at others they try to press you," he said.

Italy were held to a 2-2 draw by Belgium last time out as they squandered a two-goal lead after Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off late in the first half for hitting Arthur Theate.

"The team is working hard, sweating for the shirt, sacrificing themselves. The problem we learned from the last game is that in football one incident can ruin all the good work, so we must always learn from our mistakes," Spalletti added.