Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italy FA boss backs Mancini to stay despite missing out on World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italy FA boss backs Mancini to stay despite missing out on World Cup

Italy FA boss backs Mancini to stay despite missing out on World Cup

Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Play-Off Semi Final - Italy v North Macedonia - Stadio Renzo Barbera, Palermo, Italy - March 24, 2022 Italy coach Roberto Mancini reacts REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

26 Mar 2022 11:37AM (Updated: 26 Mar 2022 11:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) President Gabriele Gravina has backed coach Roberto Mancini to continue in his role despite the team failing to qualify for this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Italy, which did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup, missed out on soccer's global showpiece again after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to North Macedonia in Thursday's playoff semi-final.

Since lifting their fourth World Cup trophy in 2006, Italy have not played a knockout game in the World Cup, having only won one group stage match at the finals in that time.

"I hope Mancini continues with us," Gravina said.

"He has a commitment with us for this project. I hope he can shake off this elimination just like all the Italians and that he remains at the helm to continue our work together."

The Azzurri were feted as national heroes after they won the European Championship in July 2021 but the team have crashed back to earth after missing out on the World Cup finals for the second time running.

"Just as we accepted the praise last summer, we must accept the criticism coming our way, but I must try to protect this national team," Gravina added.

"We go forward with heads held high. We must not lose the enthusiasm of last summer... Criticism is fine, but we don't want the risk of doing even more damage."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us