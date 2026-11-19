UDINE, Italy, Nov 19 : Italy have made two changes to their side for Saturday's Nations Championship meeting with Fiji in Udine, including a first appearance for former Argentina international Domingo Miotti.

• Miotti, who made the last of his 10 appearances for Argentina in 2022, comes in at flyhalf to replace Paolo Garbisi, who put in a disappointing performance in last weekend's 19-14 loss to Argentina

• The 30-year-old Miotti turned down a call-up from Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi in July

• Alessandro Ortombina comes into the second row in place of Federico Ruzza, who is named among the replacements

• Hooker Giacomo Nicotera continues to captain the side in the absence of Michele Lamaro

• Italy are already condemned to last place in the Northern Hemisphere section, having lost all five matches in the competition, while Fiji are bottom of the Southern Hemisphere group without a point

Team: 15-Tommaso Allan, 14-Ange Capuozzo, 13-Paolo Odogwu, 12-Leonardo Marin, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Domingo Miotti, 9-Stephen Varney, 8-Lorenzo Cannone, 7-Manuel Zuliani, 6-Ross Vintcent, 5-Alessandro Ortombina, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3-Simone Ferrari, 2-Giacomo Nicotera (captain), 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17-Muhamed Hasa, 18-Marco Riccioni, 19-Federico Ruzza, 20-Enoch Opoku Gyamfi, 21-Samuele Locatelli, 22-Alessandro Garbisi, 23-Federico Mori