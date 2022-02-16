Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italy issues international arrest warrant for Brazilian Robinho
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italy issues international arrest warrant for Brazilian Robinho

Italy issues international arrest warrant for Brazilian Robinho

FILE PHOTO: Football - Argentina v Brazil - International Friendly - Emirates Stadium, London - 3/9/06 Robinho - Brazil looking dejected during the game Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Michael Regan/File Photo

16 Feb 2022 07:12PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 07:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Italy's Justice Ministry has issued an international arrest warrant for former AC Milan and Brazil striker Robinho after the country's top court confirmed his conviction for rape, a ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

The ministry has asked the global police agency Interpol to enact the warrant.

Robinho, whose full name is Robson de Souza, lives in Brazil. The South American country does not extradite its nationals, which means Robinho would only face arrest if he travelled abroad.

A Milan court in 2017 found Robinho and five other Brazilians guilty of gang raping a woman after plying her with alcohol in a discotheque. The conviction was confirmed by an appeals court in 2020 and validated by Italy's Supreme Court last month.

Robinho, 38, has always denied the charge.

He was capped 100 times by Brazil and played for top European clubs Real Madrid and Manchester City as well as AC Milan.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi; Writing by Crispian Balmer, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us