Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italy kickstart autumn series with 49-17 win over Samoa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italy kickstart autumn series with 49-17 win over Samoa

05 Nov 2022 11:20PM (Updated: 05 Nov 2022 11:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Italy began their autumn test campaign in scintillating fashion with a 49-17 hammering of Samoa in Padua on Saturday.

Tries from Juan Ignacio Brex, Pierre Bruno and Monty Ioane gave Italy a 28-0 lead going into the break, with full back Tommaso Allan in fine form with two conversions and two of the hosts' three penalty goals.

Ioane went over again four minutes into the second half while Allan converted once more before Samoa finally got going and responded with a try of their own from Ulupano Seuteni to get on the board.

Samoa had experience in their side, especially in the form of former All Black Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and former Wallabies centre Duncan Paia'aua, who made his debut as a replacement, after both players switched their allegiance to Samoa.

Paia'aua also scored a try for Samoa in the second half, finishing a passing move and exploiting a hole in the defensive line while Theo McFarland scored a late try, but by then it was far too late as Italy ran away with the victory.

Italy will face Australia and South Africa later this month.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.