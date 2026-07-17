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Italy make nine changes to take on Wallabies
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Italy make nine changes to take on Wallabies

Italy make nine changes to take on Wallabies
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - France v Italy - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - October 6, 2023 Italy's Federico Ruzza reacts REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Italy make nine changes to take on Wallabies
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Italy v England - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 7, 2026 England's Cadan Murley in action with Italy's Lorenzo Pani and Louis Lynagh REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Italy make nine changes to take on Wallabies
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Italy - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, Britain - March 9, 2025 Italy's Juan Ignacio Brex reacts during the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
17 Jul 2026 12:24AM (Updated: 17 Jul 2026 12:40AM)
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PERTH, July 16 : Italy have made nine changes to their side to take on Australia in the Nations Championship on Saturday, after losing their opening two games to Japan and New Zealand.

• Giulio Marini earns his first test start after making his debut against the All Blacks last weekend, partnering the experienced Federico Ruzza in the second row.

• Lorenzo Pani returns at fullback after being injured early against Japan, while Monty Ioane comes in on the wing and Paolo Odogwu makes his first appearance in the new competition.

• Alessandro Garbisi takes the place of Stephen Varney at scrumhalf and pairs up with his brother Paolo.

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• Tommaso Allan and Lorenzo Cannone drop out after suffering injuries last Saturday, when Allan fractured a rib and Cannone broke a bone in his foot.

• Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada has become the first coach suspended under World Rugby's new Match Official Abuse Sanction Process after comments about refereeing following his side's defeat to New Zealand last Saturday.

Team: 15-Lorenzo Pani, 14-Louis Lynagh, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Paolo Odogwu, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Alessandro Garbisi, 8-Ross Vintcent, 7-Michele Lamaro (captain), 6-Riccardo Favretto, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Giulio Marini, 3-Marco Riccioni, 2-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1-Muhamed Hasa

Replacements: 16-Pablo Dimcheff, 17-Danilo Fischetti, 18-Ion Neculai, 19-Andrea Zambonin, 20-Alessandro Ortombina, 21-Alessandro Fusco, 22-Giacomo Da Re, 23-Leonardo Marin.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
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