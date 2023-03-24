Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italy manager Mancini remains optimistic despite England loss
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italy manager Mancini remains optimistic despite England loss

Italy manager Mancini remains optimistic despite England loss

Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group C - Italy v England - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - March 23, 2023 Italy coach Roberto Mancini REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

24 Mar 2023 07:04AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2023 07:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Italy's showing against England showed plenty of promise for the future even though the reigning champions kicked off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 2-1 home defeat on Thursday, coach Roberto Mancini said on Thursday.

Italy were already trailing 2-0 in the Group C encounter in Naples by the time debutant Mateo Retegui reduced the deficit 11 minutes into the second half.

"We had started well with a high press, which we didn’t do for the rest of the first half. I saw a great Italian team in the second half and that bodes well for the future," Mancini told RAI sport.

Mancini said that Gareth Southgate's side were superior on the set pieces, which helped England to secure their first win over the Azzurri on Italian soil for 62 years despite having Luke Shaw sent off.

"England are dangerous on set plays, we allowed the first (goal) I think due to a distraction, then the penalty was also from a corner. I think we deserved to score at least another goal after the break," Mancini said.

"We might have started by facing an uphill struggle this time but hope to end it smoother."

Although Retegui's goal stood out for Mancini, he was confident that the 23-year-old Club Atletico Tigre player would keep on improving.

"He had difficulties in the first half as the England defenders are physically strong and limited him. He moved better after the break, but he is young, he plays his football in Argentina, so he needs time," Mancini said.

Italy will travel to Malta for their next Euro 2024 qualifier on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.