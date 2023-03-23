Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italy manager Mancini says Man City stint was 'above board'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italy manager Mancini says Man City stint was 'above board'

Italy manager Mancini says Man City stint was 'above board'

Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Italy Press Conference - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - March 22, 2023 Italy coach Roberto Mancini during the press conference REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

23 Mar 2023 01:43PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2023 01:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Roberto Mancini said he does not expect to receive a call from investigators about Manchester City's alleged breaches of finance rules and that his spell as manager of the Premier League club was "all above board".

The Premier League referred City to an independent commission in February over more than 100 alleged breaches since the club were acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group.

Among the charges, City are alleged to have not fully disclosed managerial remuneration from 2009 to 2013, when Mancini was manager. Mancini is now the coach of the Italian national team.

When asked on Wednesday if he had been contacted as part of investigations, Mancini told reporters, "no, I haven't been contacted or called up by anyone, and I don't think anyone will contact me.

"I have paid my taxes. It's all above board, so I don't think anyone will be in touch," the 58-year-old added.

Last month, City issued a statement saying: "The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.