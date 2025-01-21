Italy marks 25th Six Nations anniversary striving to improve

ROME : Italy are aiming to further improve their Six Nations performance as they begin a campaign marking the 25th anniversary of their first participation, their captain said on Tuesday at the tournament's launch event.

The show featuring all the team captains and coaches took place in central Rome in an ancient building with high, ornate ceilings, a short distance from the Colosseum and the Roman Forum.

Azzurri coach Gonzalo Quesada has named 30 players for the campaign, which Italy begin against Scotland at Murrayfield on Feb. 1 after their best ever performance at the last edition.

"The most important thing for us is to keep improving, keep going in that direction," said captain Michele Lamaro.

Italy finished last year's Six Nations with a three-game unbeaten run, recording two wins and a draw and gathering 11 points, after a raft of poor performances in previous editions led to debate over their future involvement.

"There are a lot of expectations on us, now the other teams are looking at us differently. But it will be a different tournament, a new year with a different team," Lamaro added.

Andrea Duodo, the head of the Italian Rugby Federation, recalled Italy's debut in 2000, which was a memorable victory over defending champions Scotland.

"We have had 25 exciting years that were not always easy, afternoons where we celebrated and afternoons where we regretted the result," he said.

"Every game, every victory, every defeat allowed us to grow in this tournament."