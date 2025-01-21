Logo
Sport

Italy marks 25th Six Nations anniversary striving to improve
Italy marks 25th Six Nations anniversary striving to improve

Rugby Union - Official launch of the 2025 Six Nations rugby tournament - Rome, Italy - January 21, 2025 The Six Nations trophy is display during the 2025 official launch REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Rugby Union - Official launch of the 2025 Six Nations rugby tournament - Rome, Italy - January 21, 2025 France captain Antoine Dupont, Italy captain Michele Lamaro, England captain Maro Itoje, Ireland captain Calen Doris, Scotland co-captain Rory Darge and Wales captain Jac Morgan during the 2025 Six Nations official launch REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Rugby Union - Official launch of the 2025 Six Nations rugby tournament - Rome, Italy - January 21, 2025 Ireland captain Calen Doris walsk past the Six Nations trophy during the 2025 official launch REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
21 Jan 2025 06:23PM
ROME : Italy are aiming to further improve their Six Nations performance as they begin a campaign marking the 25th anniversary of their first participation, their captain said on Tuesday at the tournament's launch event.

The show featuring all the team captains and coaches took place in central Rome in an ancient building with high, ornate ceilings, a short distance from the Colosseum and the Roman Forum.

Azzurri coach Gonzalo Quesada has named 30 players for the campaign, which Italy begin against Scotland at Murrayfield on Feb. 1 after their best ever performance at the last edition.

"The most important thing for us is to keep improving, keep going in that direction," said captain Michele Lamaro.

Italy finished last year's Six Nations with a three-game unbeaten run, recording two wins and a draw and gathering 11 points, after a raft of poor performances in previous editions led to debate over their future involvement.

"There are a lot of expectations on us, now the other teams are looking at us differently. But it will be a different tournament, a new year with a different team," Lamaro added.

Andrea Duodo, the head of the Italian Rugby Federation, recalled Italy's debut in 2000, which was a memorable victory over defending champions Scotland.

"We have had 25 exciting years that were not always easy, afternoons where we celebrated and afternoons where we regretted the result," he said.

"Every game, every victory, every defeat allowed us to grow in this tournament."

Source: Reuters

