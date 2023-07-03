Italy name 16-year-old Dragoni in World Cup squad

Italy have included Barcelona's 16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni in their 23-player squad for the Women's World Cup released on Sunday.

Dragoni made her debut in a home friendly against Morocco on Saturday which finished goalless.

Milena Bertolini's squad announcement came with few other surprises as she included key players such as Cristiana Girelli, Lisa Boattin and Manuela Giugliano.

It was already known that 34-year-old captain Sara Gama would not be in the squad for "technical-tactical and physical" factors. Bertolini did not say who would take over as skipper.

Defenders Maria Luisa Filangeri and Beatrice Merlo are on standby and will train with the squad in the lead up to the tournament ready to step up in case of illness or injury.

The ninth edition of the World Cup is being hosted by New Zealand and Australia, with Italy starting against Argentina on July 24 before taking on Sweden and South Africa in Group G.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi, Francesca Durante, Laura Giuliani

Defenders: Elisa Bartoli, Lisa Boattin, Lucia Di Guglielmo, Martina Lenzini, Elena Linari, Benedetta Orsi, Cecilia Salvai

Midfielders: Arianna Caruso, Valentina Cernoia, Giulia Dragoni, Manuela Giugliano, Giada Greggi, Emma Severini

Forwards: Chiara Beccari, Barbara Bonansea, Sofia Cantore, Valentina Giacinti, Cristiana Girelli, Benedetta Glionna, Annamaria Serturini