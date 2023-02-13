Logo
Italy need more brute force to unlock high-tempo threat
13 Feb 2023 02:44AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 02:44AM)
LONDON : Italy need to bring more front-foot carrying power if they are to succeed with their high-tempo game plan and keep challenging the top tier rugby teams, coach Kieran Crowley said after the vistors' 31-14 Six Nations defeat by England on Sunday.

England coach Steve Borthwick praised the Italians' ruck speed in their previous match against France, saying his side had come with a plan to keep the game at close quarters to neutralise Italy's threat.

"They defended well, we were getting slow ball after slow ball as they contested the breakdown," Crowley said of England's stifling defence.

A positive for Italy in the longer term was the return as a substitute of back-row bruiser Jake Polledri, one of the hardest-carrying forwards in the game who has been sidelined since November, 2020 by injury.

"Jake gave some good energy to the team, made some good carries and tackles so it was a positive comeback," second row Federico Ruzza said.

Along with starting number six Sebastian Negri, who flattened Kyle Sinckler with a typically abrasive charge on Sunday, Polledri could offer Italy the go-forward they need in order to unleash their threatening back line.

"We have a couple of good ball carriers but we need to develop more, because we haven't got a lot of depth in that area," Crowley said.

"We've got to develop that plan B to get us front-foot ball, so if you've got one, let me know," Crowley joked.

Italy were unable to answer England's driving maul on Sunday, costing them no fewer than four tries, but offered plenty in attack and will be disappointed not to have made the game closer.

In Ange Capuozzo Italy have unearthed one of the game's brightest young talents, and the slight but explosive fullback lived up to the hype with a number of breaks that showcased his dazzling side-step.

Flyhalf Paolo Garbisi, who has missed the opening rounds of the Six Nations through injury, is also making progress.

"He's trained with us... he will play with (his French club side) Montpellier this week and if he gets through that he will rejoin the squad on the Monday," Crowley told reporters.

On the downside, Italy captain Michele Lamaro came off injured and missed the post-game news conference, suggesting he may be a doubt for the next game against Ireland on Feb. 25.

"We will have to assess that as we go through, he is looking like an old man at the moment as he had a knock on his thigh, we will have to see how he is tomorrow," Crowley said.

Source: Reuters

