Italy police obtain documents from Inter Milan, Serie A in alleged false accounting probe
21 Dec 2021 11:49PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2021 11:46PM)
MILAN : Italy's tax police obtained documents from the headquarters of soccer club Inter Milan and the country's top flight league Serie A in an ongoing preliminary investigation over alleged false accounting, the Milan prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

Nobody is under investigation at the moment, prosecutors said in a statement.

The documents are related to the sale of some players by Inter Milan during the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 fiscal years, as prosecutors seek to determine whether the soccer club duly booked the related capital gains, the statement added.

Inter Milan, which won Serie A last season and is the current leader of the league, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Serie A declined to comment.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi; additional reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Source: Reuters

