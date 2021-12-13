Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italy prosecutors investigate soccer agents Ramadani, Chiodi in tax evasion case
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italy prosecutors investigate soccer agents Ramadani, Chiodi in tax evasion case

Italy prosecutors investigate soccer agents Ramadani, Chiodi in tax evasion case

FILE PHOTO: Miralem Pjanic during training, Barcelona, Spain - July 23, 2021 REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

13 Dec 2021 08:54PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 10:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN :Italian prosecutors are investigating soccer agents Abdilgafar Ramadani and Pietro Chiodi over alleged tax evasion and money laundering in transactions carried out in Italy, a document from Milan prosecutors' office showed on Monday.

The investigations target transactions the two agents carried with 11 Italian soccer clubs since 2018, including Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, according to the document, seen by Reuters.

Ramadani, who was born in present North Macedonia and is now based in Ireland, and Chiodi, an Italian national, were not immediately available for comment.

Milan's prosecutors office said in a statement earlier on Monday that Italy's tax police had requested the 11 soccer clubs to provide documents about the business transactions they had with the two sports agents under investigation.

Judicial sources said business transactions under scrutiny include footballer Miralem Pjanic's transfer from Juventus to Barcelona in 2020, and Federico Chiesa's transfer from Fiorentina to Juventus in 2020.

The Italian agent's companies are currently being searched, the prosecutors added.

The 11 soccer teams are not part of the ongoing investigations and were just asked to provide documents, the prosecutors said.

(Reporting Emilio Parodi, additional reporting by Peter Hall, writing by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us