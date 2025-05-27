Italy recall Acerbi for World Cup qualifiers against Norway, Moldova

Italy recalled Francesco Acerbi to their squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Moldova on Monday, with Davide Zappacosta and Riccardo Orsolini also receiving call-ups.

Defender Acerbi, who last played for Italy in a 0-0 draw with Ukraine in November 2023, has been a key player for Inter Milan in their run to the Champions League final this year.

The 37-year-old will be tasked with stopping striker Erling Haaland from scoring when Italy face Norway, a feat he has achieved twice before in Inter's last two Champions League meetings with Manchester City.

Atalanta's Zappacosta also returns for the first time since 2021, while Orsolini, who scored 17 goals for Bologna and inspired them to victory in the Coppa Italia, is back in coach Luciano Spalletti's plans.

The attacker was included in the provisional list for last year's European Championship, but has not featured since being cut from the final squad for the tournament.

Italy, who last qualified for the World Cup in 2014, are in Group I alongside Norway, Estonia, Israel and Moldova.

The four-times World Cup winners travel to Oslo to play Norway on June 6 before hosting Moldova in Reggio Emilia three days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Guglielmo Vicario

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Alessandro Buongiorno, Andrea Cambiaso, Diego Coppola, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Federico Dimarco, Matteo Gabbia, Federico Gatti, Destiny Udogie, Davide Zappacosta.

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Cesare Casadei, Davide Frattesi, Manuel Locatelli, Samuele Ricci, Nicolo Rovella, Sandro Tonali.

Forwards: Moise Kean, Lorenzo Lucca, Daniel Maldini, Riccardo Orsolini, Giacomo Raspadori, Mateo Retegui.