Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italy sack coach Spalletti after Norway defeat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Italy sack coach Spalletti after Norway defeat

Italy sack coach Spalletti after Norway defeat

Soccer Football - World Cup - European Qualifiers - Group I - Norway v Italy - Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway - June 6, 2025 Italy coach Luciano Spalletti looks dejected Erik Flaaris Johansen/NTB via REUTERS/File Photo

08 Jun 2025 09:29PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2025 09:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN :Luciano Spalletti has been sacked from his role as Italy's coach, the manager said on Sunday, following their heavy loss against Norway, but will take charge of Monday's game with Moldova.

Spalletti made the announcement at a press conference after Norway stunned Italy with a 3-0 win on Friday, handing the visitors a humiliating start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

"Last night we were very together with president (Gabriele) Gravina. He told me that I will be relieved of my position as coach of the national team," Spalletti said.

"I had no intention of giving up. I would have preferred to stay in my place and continue doing my job. I'll be there tomorrow evening against Moldova, then we'll resolve the contract."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement