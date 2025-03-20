Italy scrumhalf Varney joins Exeter Chiefs

Italy scrumhalf Stephen Varney has signed for Exeter Chiefs from French side Vannes ahead of next season, the English Premiership club said on Thursday.

Welsh-born Varney previously made 43 Premiership appearances for Gloucester but after being out of favour this season, which saw him omitted from Italy's squad for the November internationals, he joined Vannes in October.

Varney has made five Top 14 appearances at Vannes, all off the bench, and was recalled to Italy's squad for the Six Nations, where the 23-year-old started against England and came on in the final match to score a try against Ireland.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Exeter Chiefs and getting back into the Premiership," Varney said in a club statement.

"As soon as the opportunity came up, it just felt like the perfect fit."

Varney, who has made 32 appearances for Italy since making his debut in 2020, will join another member of the antional team squad at Exeter, number eight Ross Vintcent.

The Chiefs, currently second-from-bottom in the Premiership standings, appointed Rob Hunter as head coach on Wednesday to replace Ali Hepher.