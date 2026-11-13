Italy seal dominant win over France as Kane sets England appearance record

MILAN, Nov 12 : Italy produced a dominant performance to beat France 3-1 on in the Nations League on Thursday as Harry Kane set the record for England appearances in a 2-1 victory over Croatia.

Michael Olise gave France the lead in Milan, but a double from Francesco Pio Esposito and one from Davide Frattesi secured a deserved win for the Italians.

Kane converted a second-half penalty to ensure it was a happy occasion as he earned his 126th cap, surpassing Peter Shilton's total of 125.

World champions Spain won 2-0 in the Czech Republic to stay top of Group 3 in League A, three points ahead of England before they meet on Sunday.