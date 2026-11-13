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Italy seal dominant win over France as Kane sets England appearance record
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Italy seal dominant win over France as Kane sets England appearance record

Italy seal dominant win over France as Kane sets England appearance record
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A1 - Italy v France - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 12, 2026 Italy's Nicolo Cambiaghi in action with France's Michael Olise REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Italy seal dominant win over France as Kane sets England appearance record
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A3 - England v Croatia - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - November 12, 2026 England's Harry Kane celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Italy seal dominant win over France as Kane sets England appearance record
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A1 - Italy v France - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 12, 2026 Italy's Pio Esposito celebrates scoring their first goal with Nicolo Cambiaghi and Sandro Tonali REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
13 Nov 2026 05:52AM
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MILAN, Nov 12 : Italy produced a dominant performance to beat France 3-1 on in the Nations League on Thursday as Harry Kane set the record for England appearances in a 2-1 victory over Croatia.

Michael Olise gave France the lead in Milan, but a double from Francesco Pio Esposito and one from Davide Frattesi secured a deserved win for the Italians.

Kane converted a second-half penalty to ensure it was a happy occasion as he earned his 126th cap, surpassing Peter Shilton's total of 125. 

World champions Spain won 2-0 in the Czech Republic to stay top of Group 3 in League A, three points ahead of England before they meet on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
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