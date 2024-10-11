Logo
Sport

Italy squander two-goal lead in Belgium draw
Sport

Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A2 - Italy v Belgium - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 10, 2024 Belgium's Leandro Trossard scores their second goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A2 - Italy v Belgium - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 10, 2024 Italy's Lorenzo Pellegrini walks off after he is shown a red card by referee Espen Eskas REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
11 Oct 2024 04:51AM
ROME : Italy were held to a 2-2 draw by Belgium on Thursday after Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off as they squandered a 2-0 lead in Nations League A Group 2.

Italy scored in the first minute when winger Federico Di Marco fired a low cross into the box and Belgium keeper Koen Casteels saved the first shot from Andrea Cambiaso who bundled in the rebound.

Italy doubled the lead in the 24th minute when Di Marco volleyed the ball across the field to Cambiaso who was denied a second by Casteels but striker Mateo Retegui knocked in the loose ball.

Italy midfielder Pellegrini was sent off for hitting Belgium's Theate following a VAR review and Belgium immediately hit back.

Maxim De Cuyper halved the deficit, curling in a shot from the edge of the box after a free kick routine. Belgium equalised in the 61th minute when Leandro Trossard poked home from close range.

Source: Reuters

