Italy starts countdown to 2026 Milano-Cortina Games

MILAN :Italy began the one-year countdown to the Winter Olympics on Thursday with a series of events designed to fuel enthusiasm for the Games that will be co-hosted by Milan and the Alpine town of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The Olympics will run from February 6-22, 2026, with the Paralympics to follow in March. It is the first time the Winter Games have been held in Europe since Italy staged them in Turin in 2006 and comes at a time when climate change is making life tougher for traditional skiing venues.

"These Olympics Winter Games will offer an unforgettable blend of sport and Italian flair and sophistication," International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said at a ceremony in Milan formally inviting athletes to participate in the event.

Speaking to reporters, Bach dismissed concerns Italy would not be ready to host the Games and reports that some sliding events could even be moved to Lake Placid in the United States if work on a new venue in Cortina was not completed in time.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told the Milan ceremony that Italy was investing some 3.5 billion euros ($3.6 billion) on projects related to the Games and was winning over sceptics.

Salvini said he was "really satisfied with what he have done so far."

MULTI-VENUE OLYMPICS

Despite the upbeat message, Italy still has construction work to complete and the Games themselves will be a logistical challenge, spread over a large area in the north of the country.

"We are aware of what remains to be done over the next year but I can guarantee that our objective is to ensure that Italy puts on a marvellous show for the watching world," said Giovanni Malago, Italy's National Olympic Committee president.

Milan and Cortina are more than 400 km (250 miles) apart, and five other locations will stage events, including Bormio where the men's Alpine skiing races will be held.

The IOC and local organisers have played down concerns that a new sliding centre in Cortina will not be finished in time.

The Eugenio Monti centre, which will host bobsleigh, luge and skeleton, is expected to be ready for initial testing in March by the respective sporting federations.

Organisers are also racing to complete the multi-purpose Arena Santa Giulia in Milan which will be used for ice hockey.

They must also make provision for a lack of natural snow as winters in Europe become milder. Artificial snow-makers will ensure that the pistes are adequately covered.

($1 = 0.9653 euros)

(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Ken Ferris)