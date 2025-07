Udinese striker and Italy international Lorenzo Lucca has joined Napoli on loan for the season, both Serie A clubs said on Friday.

Napoli, who won their second Serie A title in three years last season, also have an obligation to buy the 24-year-old for a fee of 35 million euros ($40.72 million) including add-ons, a Sky Sports Italia report said.

($1 = 0.8595 euros)