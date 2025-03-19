Italy striker Retegui ruled out of Germany tie due to injury

Italy will be without striker Mateo Retegui for both legs of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Germany because of a thigh injury, Italy's football association (FIGC) said on Wednesday.

Argentina-born Retegui, who plays for Italian club Atalanta, is this season's top scorer in Serie A with 22 goals, and he has scored six times for Italy in 18 appearances since making his debut in 2023.

"Striker Mateo Retegui, who underwent instrumental tests this morning for a muscle strain in his right thigh was assessed as unavailable for both matches against Germany and returned to his club for further evaluation," an FIGC statement said.

Fiorentina's Moise Kean, second highest scorer in the Italian league this season with 15 goals, is now manager Luciano Spalletti's most likely choice to lead the line against Germany.

Italy host Germany at the San Siro in Thursday's first leg and the return is in Dortmund on Sunday. The winners of the tie will host the Nations League semi-finals and finals in June.