Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italy stun United States to reach Davis Cup semi-finals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italy stun United States to reach Davis Cup semi-finals

Italy stun United States to reach Davis Cup semi-finals
Tennis - Copa Davis - Quarter Finals - Italy v United States - Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 24, 2022 Italy's Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini shakes hands with Tommy Paul and Jack Sock of the U.S. after winning their doubles match in the quarter final REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Italy stun United States to reach Davis Cup semi-finals
Tennis - Copa Davis - Quarter Finals - Italy v United States - Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 24, 2022 Italy's Simone Bolelli celebrates with teammates after winning his quarter final doubles match against Tommy Paul and Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Italy stun United States to reach Davis Cup semi-finals
Tennis - Copa Davis - Quarter Finals - Italy v United States - Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 24, 2022 Italy's Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini celebrate with teammates after winning their doubles match in the quarter final against Tommy Paul and Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Italy stun United States to reach Davis Cup semi-finals
Tennis - Copa Davis - Quarter Finals - Italy v United States - Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 24, 2022 Italy's Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini during their doubles match in the quarter final against Tommy Paul and Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Italy stun United States to reach Davis Cup semi-finals
Tennis - Copa Davis - Quarter Finals - Italy v United States - Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 24, 2022 Tommy Paul and Jack Sock of the U.S. react during their doubles match in the quarter final against Italy's Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini REUTERS/Jon Nazca
25 Nov 2022 12:55AM (Updated: 25 Nov 2022 12:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Italy remained on course for a first Davis Cup crown since 1976 with a stunning 2-1 win over record winners United States as the doubles pair of Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini beat Jack Sock and Tommy Paul in a thrilling decider in Malaga on Thursday.

Taking to the court after American Taylor Fritz levelled the tie at 1-1 after Lorenzo Sonego gave Italy a shock lead, Bolelli and Fognini produced a flawless display in their 6-4 6-4 win to help their nation reach the semis for the first time since 2014.

Earlier, Sonego held his nerve in a tight second set to get past Frances Tiafoe 6-3 7-6(7) and put Italy - who are without the injured duo of Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner - ahead.

Sonego drew first blood to go up 4-2 and saved a break point before claiming the opening set. The world number 45, who lost his previous meeting with Tiafoe in Paris this year, saved two set points in the next set to force a tiebreak.

Tiafoe then grabbed the early lead but Sonego hit back and closed out the victory on his third matchpoint to ignite wild celebrations among Italian fans in the stands.

But Italy's joy was shortlived as Fritz dragged the 32-times winners back into the tie, battling from the brink in the first set tiebreak to beat Lorenzo Musetti 7-6(8) 6-3 and set up the doubles decider.

Italy now face the winner of Thursday's late tie between Germany and Canada for a place in the final, while Croatia will take on 28-times champions Australia in the other semi-final.

The title clash takes place on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.