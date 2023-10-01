Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italy tries to digest All Black avalanche
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italy tries to digest All Black avalanche

Italy tries to digest All Black avalanche

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - New Zealand v Italy - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - September 29, 2023 New Zealand's Dane Coles scores their thirteenth try REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

01 Oct 2023 01:24AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The morning after the humiliating night before Italian rugby fans were not in any rush to read the sports newspapers after their crushing defeat by New Zealand at the World Cup on Friday.

Losing to the All Blacks was always the likely outcome, but a 96-17 thrashing was not what Italy expected.

La Gazzetta dello Sport had declared "the past is all one-way, but the gap has perhaps never been so narrow". Instead, the losing margin of 79 points was Italy's second-worst result against New Zealand.

At the 1999 World Cup, before Italy joined the Six Nations, they lost 101-3 and that scoreline looked in danger of being overshadowed.

"Black Avalanche" was the headline La Gazzetta dello Sport went for on Saturday morning. "All Blacks Fury, Italy overwhelmed, A miracle is needed against France" it added.

New Zealand were described as being ruthless, furious, surgical, with their play at times poetic. Italy, on the other hand, were depicted as petrified and inexistent.

The game made the front page of Corriere dello Sport, but for all the wrong reasons. "Overwhelmed by the All Blacks" ran the simple but precise headline.

"I haven't hidden the fact that I think this World Cup is too early for them. They've come a hell of a long way," Italy coach Kieran Crowley said of his young squad.

Unfortunately, there is also still a long way to go.

Italy are still in this World Cup and expectations have been tempered for their final pool game with hosts France, a situation Italy are more accustomed to and comfortable with.

As for Saturday's papers, Italian rugby fans will probably also want to chuck them in the bin.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.