Italy under no illusions ahead of All Blacks test, says proud captain Brex

Italy are fully aware of the task they face this weekend in their final Autumn Series test against the All Blacks, despite many still seeing New Zealand as a work in progress, captain Juan Ignacio Brex said on Friday.

The All Blacks recent wins over Ireland and England have helped restore confidence after losing the Rugby Championship and while they lost last weekend to France, Brex doesn't buy into all the talk about New Zealand still rebuilding.

The most recent of Italy's 16 losses to New Zealand was a 96-17 thumping at the World Cup last year, after the All Blacks had lost their opening match to hosts France.

"I don't know if they are looking for a new identity. For me, since I was a kid, the All Blacks have always been the strongest at the cultural level in the rugby world," Brex told reporters.

"I think we have learned from the past, especially from the last World Cup game, that we can't underestimate them even for a second, because at the moment when we thought we could do it, they certainly proved us wrong."

New Zealand have shown they mean business by naming a strong, experienced side and Brex is looking forward to taking on the All Blacks at the Juventus Stadium which hosts a rugby match for the first time.

"It's incredible. We are used to the Stadio Olimpico, but this is a bit different, the crowd is much closer," Brex said.

"We were expecting them to put the best team that they have at the moment. So for us, it's even more exciting."

Brex took over the captain's armband during last weekend's 20-17 win over Georgia after Michele Lamaro went off injured, and with the skipper still absent, Brex will captain Italy from the start for the first time.

"I am very proud and honoured to be the captain for this match," Brex said.

"It won't be easy to do the work that Michele does on the pitch, we all know that, but obviously I will try to do my best.

"It will be a very tough match, we already know how New Zealand play, what they mean at a global level, but what we are working on is that everyone gives 100 per cent, focuses on doing the small things well, then the result will be what it will be."