Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italy's Capuozzo to miss remaining Six Nations games v Wales, Scotland
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italy's Capuozzo to miss remaining Six Nations games v Wales, Scotland

Italy's Capuozzo to miss remaining Six Nations games v Wales, Scotland

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Italy - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - February 12, 2023 Italy's Ange Capuozzo in action with England's Lewis Ludlam Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/

07 Mar 2023 01:07AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 01:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Italy's injured full-back Ange Capuozzo will miss the rest of the Six Nations, including matches against Wales and Scotland, the Italian rugby federation said on Monday.

The 23-year-old suffered a left shoulder injury during the 34-20 defeat by Ireland in Rome but remained on the field.

He will continue rehabilitation at Top 14 side Toulouse, who will help him recover ahead of their 2022/23 title challenge.

French-born Capuozzo was named World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year and has started the first three Six Nations matches of the present campaign.

In March last year on debut against Scotland he scored two tries and then helped Italy secure a famous 22-21 win over Wales in Cardiff which ended a seven-year Six Nations losing streak.

Italy have one point from three games and face bottom side Wales, who have yet to earn a point, on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.