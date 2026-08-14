Logo
Logo

Sport

Italy's Curtis betters own 50m backstroke world record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Italy's Curtis betters own 50m backstroke world record

Italy's Curtis betters own 50m backstroke world record
Swimming - European Aquatics Championships - Paris Aquatic Centre, Paris, France - August 13, 2026 Gold medallist Italy's Sara Curtis celebrates winning the Women's 50m Backstroke Final and setting a new world record REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Italy's Curtis betters own 50m backstroke world record
Swimming - European Aquatics Championships - Paris Aquatic Centre, Paris, France - August 13, 2026 Gold medallist Italy's Sara Curtis celebrates winning the Women's 50m Backstroke Final and setting a new world record REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Italy's Curtis betters own 50m backstroke world record
Swimming - European Aquatics Championships - Paris Aquatic Centre, Paris, France - August 13, 2026 Gold medallist Italy's Sara Curtis celebrates winning the Women's 50m Backstroke Final and setting a new world record REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Italy's Curtis betters own 50m backstroke world record
Swimming - European Aquatics Championships - Paris Aquatic Centre, Paris, France - August 13, 2026 Italy's Sara Curtis ahead of the Women's 50m Backstroke Final REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Italy's Curtis betters own 50m backstroke world record
Swimming - European Aquatics Championships - Paris Aquatic Centre, Paris, France - August 13, 2026 Gold medallist Italy's Sara Curtis celebrates winning the Women's 50m Backstroke Final and setting a new world record REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
14 Aug 2026 01:06AM (Updated: 14 Aug 2026 02:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 13 : Italy's Sara Curtis broke her own 50m women's backstroke world record on Thursday when she won gold in 26.56 seconds at the European Championships in Paris, a day after she had set the previous record.

Curtis, 19, had smashed five-time Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown's 2023 record on Wednesday when she clocked 26.63 seconds in the semi-finals.

Mary-Ambre Moluh from France finished half a second after Curtis to take silver, while Britain's Lauren Cox won bronze.

"I’m happy I managed it again. It’s absurd, another crazy feat," Curtis told Rai 2 after breaking the world record twice within 24 hours.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

It was the third medal for Curtis at the championships, who won bronze in 100m freestyle and silver in the 4x100m freestyle.

The teenager, who studies at the University of Virginia, has been inching towards the world record all year, having broken the Italian record and the European record before overtaking Australian McKeown's time.

"From the moment I set off for Virginia, that’s all I thought about, the record. A dream and an immense goal,” Curtis added.

McKeown still holds the 200m backstroke world record.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement