Italy's Daniel Maldini loses driving licence after car crash

MILAN, Sept 14 : Italian soccer player Daniel Maldini has had his driving licence suspended after he was found to be over the legal alcohol limit following a car crash in Milan early on Sunday, a local police source said on Monday.

Maldini was one of six people to suffer minor injuries after his Porsche Carrera 4 collided with another vehicle in the north of the city around 5:15 a.m. (0315 GMT) on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was taken to hospital for checks before being released later in the day.

An initial breath test carried out by local police at the scene of the accident showed a blood alcohol level of 0.91 grams per litre, while a second test recorded 0.89 g/l, according to the source. Italy's legal limit is 0.5 g/l.

After being taken to hospital for further checks, Maldini also underwent testing for drug use, but the results are not expected for another three to four days, the police source said.

Maldini's lawyer, Danilo Buongiorno, declined to comment.

Maldini had scored the winning goal from the penalty spot when Cagliari won 2-1 in Serie A against Atalanta in the city of Bergamo, close to Milan, on Saturday night.

Maldini is a son of former Italy and AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini. He has made six appearances for the Italian national team.