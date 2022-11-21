Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italy's Mancini admits tactical failure in Austria friendly loss
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italy's Mancini admits tactical failure in Austria friendly loss

Italy's Mancini admits tactical failure in Austria friendly loss

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Austria v Italy - Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria - November 20, 2022 Italy coach Roberto Mancini after the match REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

21 Nov 2022 06:57AM (Updated: 21 Nov 2022 06:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Italy manager Roberto Mancini's decision to play a 3-4-3 formation did not work out as Italy lost 2-0 away to Austria at the Ernst Happel Stadium in a friendly on Sunday.

Goals from Xaver Schlager and David Alaba in the first half saw Italy, who have missed out on qualifying for the World Cup for the second successive time, slump to defeat in Vienna.

"The experiment didn’t go very well. We had practically no pressing with the forwards in the first half, which created huge gaps and created big problems," Mancini told to RAI Sport.

“The second half was good. In the first, we wasted a chance straight away, then we made a lot of technical errors under their press to go on the counter-attack. We suffered more there,

“I thought we did better after the break and were only missing a goal. Some of these players hadn’t been on the field for a while and it will take some time."

European champions Italy will take a break until the new year. Their next scheduled match is a European Championship qualifier against England in March.

“I saw a good side in the second half and we were just unlucky not to score, but they had the chances," Mancini said.

“It’s a pity that we end the year with defeat."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.