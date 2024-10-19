Logo
Sport

Italy's Milan sets individual pursuit world record to win world championship
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 17 - Selva di Val Gardena/Wolkenstein in Groden to Passo del Brocon - Italy - May 22, 2024 Lidl - Trek's Jonathan Milan celebrates wearing the maglia ciclamino jersey on the podium after stage 17 REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

19 Oct 2024 01:58PM
Italy's Jonathan Milan set a world record as he took gold in the men's individual pursuit at the Track Cycling World Championships in Denmark, breaking the previous record Josh Charlton set during qualifying earlier on Friday.

Milan, 24, finished the 4km event in three minutes and 59.153 seconds, beating Charlton's time of 3:59.304, which had broken Filippo Ganna's 2022 record.

"We didn't get distracted by Charlton's world record this morning. We just tried to stick to the schedule we had set ourselves and things went great," Milan told Italian media.

"Before the final I wasn't so sure I could do it. Charlton's time was incredible and I am still in disbelief that I beat him."

Britain's Charlton, who clocked 4:00.232 in the final, took silver as Milan claimed his maiden individual pursuit gold at the World Championships after winning two silvers and one bronze in previous editions.

The Italian has also won gold medals in team pursuit at the 2021 World Championships as well as the Tokyo Olympics. He also took bronze in team pursuit at this year's Paris Olympics.

"An evening of celebration? No, this performance deserves much more," Milan added.

Source: Reuters

