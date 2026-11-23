Nov 23 : Italy will be without flyhalf Domingo Miotti and prop Simone Ferrari through injury for Friday's Nations Championship 11th-place playoff against Fiji at Twickenham, while winger Louis Lynagh is back from injury.

• Miotti made his Italy debut in Saturday's 21-16 loss to Fiji in Udine having previously played for Argentina, and left the pitch in the second half with a thigh injury.

• Ferrari was initially selected in the starting side for Saturday's Fiji match but suffered an arm injury and was replaced by Marco Riccioni.

• Lynagh missed Italy's last three fixtures in which Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada has had to deal with a lengthy injury list. Captain Michele Lamaro, centres Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex, and flanker Sebastian Negri remain among the absentees.

• Italy lost all six group matches to finish bottom of the Northern Hemisphere section, while Fiji took last place in the Southern Hemisphere after picking up their first points of the competition in the win over the Italians.