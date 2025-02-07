Italy's Negri wary of Wales backlash but embracing favourites tag

Italy go into Saturday's Six Nations match with Wales as favourites, and while flanker Sebastian Negri welcomes the fact that for once his side are not the underdogs, he is urging caution, having learned how life can easily turn upside down.

Last year, Italy had their most successful championship, and that, combined with a Welsh team on a 13-game losing streak, has made the Italians firm favourites.

"I think we've got to embrace that fact, but Wales can be at their strongest when their backs are against the wall and we're expecting a really tough battle," Negri told Reuters in an interview.

"People say we're the favourites and that's a new sort of tag for us but we have to embrace that.

"We're in a good cycle ourselves and looking forward to a big game but you can't underestimate Wales at any time no matter how difficult a run they're on."

Italy, and 30-year-old Negri, know all about difficult runs. Last year's win over Scotland was Negri's first taste of Six Nations success in his seventh campaign.

"There was a feeling of relief, a lot of emotion, because I've had so many lows in the jersey, but also so many special days," Negri said.

"That's a day I'll never forget and it made all the hard times worth it, and beating Wales the following week to back it up was really important."

LIFE LESSONS

Born in Zimbabwe, with an Italian father, Negri's family were forced out of their home at gun-point by President Robert Mugabe's armed followers and moved to South Africa.

The Netflix Six Nations series, Full Contact, gave Negri an opportunity to tell his story, and he is delighted with the reaction.

"Maybe my story is a little bit different, but the support and the feedback that I've been given has been pretty special," Negri said.

"You go to places like Ireland or the UK and people stop and say hello or congratulate you.

"I guess they have a little insight into what you're like as a person and maybe they respect you a bit more because they can see the sacrifices you go through.

"In the end, you're just a normal person who throws a rugby ball around, tries to make people proud and I think people can relate to that."

Those early traumatic experiences have played an important role in Negri's outlook on life, and rugby.

"It shaped me as a person to live every day to the full," he said.

"Seeing the way my parents and my family, after what we went through, were so positive and sacrificed a lot for us.

"We're very blessed to do what we do and no matter what challenges you're confronted with, it's about how you stand up to it, be positive about it and just be the best person that you can be.

"In rugby, you know you're going to get knocked down, you're going to have disappointments, but it's how you come back stronger and I take that into my rugby and into my life too."

His involvement in the Netflix series gave Negri an insight into what he could do once he retires from playing, but for now, those thoughts are still a long way off.

"It definitely made me consider possible options, whether that's media, event work, commentary or being a pundit," Negri said.

"But I'm going to push for as long as I can and hopefully leave my jersey in a better place and leave some sort of legacy and watch this team go from strength to strength.

"And I'll have fun doing that for sure."