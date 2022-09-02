Logo
Italy's Serie A caps floodlight use to help save energy
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v AC Milan - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - August 21, 2022 A helicopter is pictured above the stadium before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

02 Sep 2022 09:37PM (Updated: 02 Sep 2022 09:44PM)
MILAN : Italy's Serie A will put a four-hour limit on the use of floodlights in stadiums on match days to help respond to the country's energy crisis, the top-flight league said in a statement on Friday.

The new rule should mean a cut in the use of floodlights by about 25 per cent, Serie A said, at a time when electricity prices have climbed because of tight energy supplies linked to the Russia crisis.

During matches starting between 1230 and 1800 local time, lights will be turned on only an hour before the kickoff, down from the previous 90 minutes.

The lights will still go on 90 minutes before kickoff for the later evening games.

Source: Reuters

