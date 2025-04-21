Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italy's Serie A matches postponed after death of Pope Francis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Italy's Serie A matches postponed after death of Pope Francis

Italy's Serie A matches postponed after death of Pope Francis

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis is silhouetted against a window light at the end of a meeting with Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo at the Vatican October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

21 Apr 2025 04:51PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2025 05:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Italy’s top-flight soccer league Serie A has postponed all of Monday's fixtures following the death of Pope Francis.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church and a lifelong soccer fan has died, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday. He was 88, and had survived a serious bout of double pneumonia.

"Following the passing of His Holiness, Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A can confirm that today's league games in Serie A and Primavera 1 have been postponed," the league said in a statement.

"The date of the rearranged fixtures will be announced in due course."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement