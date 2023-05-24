Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italy's soccer association probed over amateur youth tournaments
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italy's soccer association probed over amateur youth tournaments

Italy's soccer association probed over amateur youth tournaments

FILE PHOTO: Italian Football Federation (FIGC) unveils its new logo in Milan, Italy, October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

24 May 2023 05:11PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : The Italian soccer association (FIGC) is facing an investigation by the country's antitrust authority in a dispute over the running of youth tournaments, the authority said on Wednesday.

The FIGC is accused of restricting the rights of other sporting groups to organise competitions for youth players and the dispute has its origins in a row over a tournament in the southern region of Campania in the 2021-22 season.

Officials from the antitrust authority visited FIGC offices on Wednesday as part of their search for documents.

Such inquiries can result in a fine or other remedies such as changes to the way a group operates. The antitrust agency is more normally focused on commercial activities.

The FIGC had no immediate comment on the issue.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.