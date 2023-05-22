Logo
Sport

Italy's soccer prosecutor requests Juventus be docked 11 points - sources
Italy's soccer prosecutor requests Juventus be docked 11 points - sources

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Semi Final - First Leg - Juventus v Sevilla - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 11, 2023 General view of Juventus flags seen outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

22 May 2023 05:36PM (Updated: 22 May 2023 05:42PM)
MILAN :Italy's soccer prosecutor has asked for Juventus to be docked 11 points in the current Serie A season in a new hearing around the club's transfer dealings case, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The prosecutor's request came after a 15 point penalty against the club decided in January was scrapped by Italy's top sports body, which ordered soccer authorities to hold a new hearing.

Milan-listed shares in Juventus fell as much as 4.9 per cent after the news of the potential punishment broke, and were down 4.5 per cent by 0935 GMT.

The soccer court's verdict is expected later on Monday.

With three games left to play this season, including one on Monday evening, Juventus are second in Serie A with 69 points, behind this season's champions Napoli.

The deduction would push Juventus, Italy's most successful soccer team, out of the qualifying spots for lucrative European competitions.

Source: Reuters

